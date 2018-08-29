Customers of the Union City Energy Authority will see a rate increase after October 1st.

For the first time since December of 2009, CEO Jerry Bailey said a rate increase was necessary to help offset inflation, and continued price increases for materials and equipment to maintain the system’s reliability.

Bailey said the Energy Authority rates will increase three-percent, which will also mean an increase in the residential customer charge of $3.20 per month.

Commercial and industrial customer rates will increase based on their energy and demand usage.

Bailey said the Tennessee Valley Authority performed a study to insure all classes of customers were paying their fair share of the cost to provide services, and the rate change also reflects a portion of that correction.

The company CEO said despite the upcoming increase, Union City Energy’s rates will continue to be among the lowest in the Tennessee Valley area.

