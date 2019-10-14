The 150th anniversary re-dedication will take place this Saturday, at the Unknown Confederate Soldier Monument in Union City.

Bill Foster, of Rutherford and the past Brigade Commander of the Sons of Confederate Veterans Camp 176, told Thunderbolt News about the historical site.

Foster said the original dedication of the monument was an event that drew a large crowd and lasted several hours.

Re-dedication ceremonies at the monument and grave site will begin at 2:00, with scheduled speakers and taps.

The location is at 908 Summer Street in Union City.