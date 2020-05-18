The State of Kentucky will see additional openings this week as part of the economic revival plan.

On Monday, government offices and agencies can open to the public.

On Wednesday, funeral and memorial services, along with retail businesses can reopen for in-person business.

And on Friday, restaurants in Kentucky can begin serving in-person meals, with a 33-percent capacity.

Last week, the state saw the re-opening of car and boat dealerships, manufacturing and distribution, construction, and office based businesses.

Also horse racing began with no spectators, along with photography studios and pet grooming and boarding businesses.