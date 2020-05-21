A Martin woman says a bad reaction to new medication caused her to black out and crash Wednesday on Mt. Pelia Road.

According to Martin Police, the accident happened around 11:35 Wednesday morning, after 47-year-old Pattie Leann Warden pulled onto Mt. Pelia Road from Ivie Lane.

Miss Warden told officers she blacked out and came to as her vehicle left the roadway and overturned in a field.

Miss Warden was able to walk away from the accident without injuries, but a phone box and road sign were damaged in the incident.

Her damaged 2014 Ford Fusion was towed from the scene.