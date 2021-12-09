December 9, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. Reality TV’s Josh…

Reality TV’s Josh Duggar convicted of child porn possession

Reality TV’s Josh Duggar convicted of child porn possession

FILE – This undated photo provided by the Washington County (Ark.) Jail shows Joshua Duggar. A federal judge says no phones, laptops or recording devices will be allowed at next week’s scheduled trial for former reality TV star Josh Duggar, who is facing child pornography charges. U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks issued the order ahead of the trial, which is set to begin Tuesday in Fayetteville. (Washington County Arkansas Jail via AP, File)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A federal jury in Arkansas has convicted former reality TV star Josh Duggar of downloading and possessing child pornography.

Jurors on Thursday found Duggar guilty of the charges. He faces up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 for each of the two counts when he’s sentenced at a later date.

A federal agent testified in May that images depicting the sexual abuse of children, including toddlers, were downloaded in 2019 onto a computer at a car dealership Duggar owned.

Duggar and his large family starred on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” until the network canceled the show in 2015 following revelations that he had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter.

 

Steve James

https://www.thunderboltradio.com/ourfamily/

© 2021, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology