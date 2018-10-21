Tickets for the Obion County Central basketball season will go on sale this week.

Starting Wednesday, previous reserved chairback seat holders can purchase their tickets thru October 31st.

On November 1st, any remaining chairback seats can be purchased by the public, along with general admission season tickets.

The cost for the reserved chairback seat is $85, while general admission seats for the season are $55 each.

Those wanting to purchase their season tickets can do so at the high school main office from 8:30 thru 3:00, on regular school days.

