Reception Planned for Retiring Thunderbolt Broadcasting Sports Broadcasters

Thunderbolt Broadcasting will hold a public reception on Monday afternoon in Union City, to honor two longtime radio sports broadcasters.

Following 80 years of combined coverage of both the Union City Golden Tornadoes and Obion County Central Rebels, Mike Rauchle and Art Sparks have announced their decision to retire.

After 43 years of high school coverage, that included calling 11 state championship games, Rauchle explained his beginning with Jim Cawley.(AUDIO)

Friends and family are invited to attend the retirement reception at Thunderbolt Broadcasting studios, on West Gate Drive, from 4:00 until 6:00.

During the event, presentations will be made and refreshments will be served.