Six retiring Weakley County Commissioners will be honored with a reception Thursday at the Weakley County Courthouse.

Commissioners Eric Owen, Dale Overton, Larry Hudson, Donnie Essary, Beth VanCleave, and Colton Nanney will be honored with a come-and-go retirement reception from 4:00 until 6:00 with comments at 5:00 at the courthouse.

Light refreshments will be served.