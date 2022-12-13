Record attendance at this year’s Santa’s Village

A record number of people attended this past weekend’s Santa’s Village in Martin.

Over 30,000 visitors made their way to the annual Christmas event at the McWherter Ag Pavilion on the UT Martin campus.

Martin Parks and Recreation Director Brian Moore tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

(AUDIO)

Moore says the previous record attendance was 20,000 visitors.

Santa’s Village is sponsored each year by the City of Martin Parks and Recreation Department and UT Martin.