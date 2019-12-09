Kentucky deer hunters harvested a record number of deer during the recent modern gun season.

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife reports show just over 107,000 deer were taken during the 16-day season that concluded on November 24th.

Last year, Kentucky hunters harvested 106,804 deer during the gun season, which set a record until this season.

Reports said the opening weekend proved to be the best, with hunters taking 35,143 deer.

The Fish and Wildlife report showed 19,234 harvested the second weekend, and 11,576 on the third weekend.

Kentucky hunters can return to the woods this Saturday, when the second segment of muzzleloader season will return for nine days.