Law enforcement officers in McCracken County have made the largest seizure of methamphetamine in county history.

An investigation, which began in August of a Reidland couple, resulted in the finding of more than 15-pounds of crystal meth in the garage of a home.

The estimated street value of the drug was reported at more than $600,000.

Sheriff’s reports said 31-year-old Levi Glover and 29-year-old Ashley Glover were arrested on charges of second offense trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Reports said Levi Glover has eight prior convictions, and Ashley Glover four convictions, all for trafficking in a controlled substance.