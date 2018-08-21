A record poultry auction bid, along with other pageants were part of Monday night’s Obion County Fair.

A bid for the Grand Champion chicken at Monday night’s auction came in at $35,000.

Fair officials said Kay Hamilton Romero purchased the prize winning chicken, which was raised by her grandson, Brady Dunn.

Also at the fair last night, 11 year old Laney Kay Stokes, of Union City, captured the crown at the Jr. Miss pageant.

Miss Stokes is a student at South Fulton Elementary School, and is the daughter of Lacy and Troy Stokes.

In the Teen Miss pageant, 13 year old Eva Marie Pruitt, of Union City, took the title.

Miss Pruitt is a student at Lake Road Elementary School, and is the daughter of Julie Smith and Nathan Pruitt.

In the Duck Calling competition at the Whitney Cozart Pavillion, Garret Ulmer, of Troy, was named the winner.

In the cash drawing for $1,000 Monday night, the winner was Brian Garner, the father of the “Fairest of the Fair” Macy Garner.

