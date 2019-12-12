Triple-A is reporting the possibility of record travelers for the upcoming Christmas and New Year’s holiday period.

Reports say almost 116 million people will travel from Saturday, December 21st thru Wednesday, January 1st.

If realized, this number would be the most since Triple-A began tracking number in 2000.

Indications are 104 million travels will reach their destinations by automobile.

In Tennessee, over two-and-three-quarter-million people are expected to hit the road for the holiday season, which will be the most ever on record.

In the Volunteer State, 2.6-million people will travel by automobiles, an estimated 97,500 will travel by train or bus, and 74,000 will fly for the holidays.