July 26, 2022
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. Recorded Earthquakes on…

Recorded Earthquakes on Tuesday in the Local Area

Recorded Earthquakes on Tuesday in the Local Area

The New Madrid Fault remains active in the local area.

On Tuesday, the Center for Earthquake Research and Information reported a 1.8 registered earthquake southwest of Tiptonville.

The tremor occurred just before 5:30 in the morning, and was centered on Sheep Ridge Road, southwest of Tiptonville.

Just before 11:00, a 1.9 earthquake was recorded in the Kentucky Bend area of Fulton County.

Reports showed this tremor was actually just off of the bend area land, and in the Mississippi River.

Since last Friday, seven earthquakes have been recorded in the local area.

Charles Choate

© 2021, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology