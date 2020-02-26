The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency announced on Wednesday, that the search for three Obion County boaters has now shifted to a recovery effort.

Outreach and Communications Director Amy Spencer made the announcement at the scene of Pickwick Dam.

Ms. Spencer said 20 boats are conducting surface and electronic scans from the dam to the Savanna Bridge area.

Searchers are looking for the bodies of two 15 year old Obion County Central bass fishing team members, and a 43 year old chaperone, who was the father of one of the fishermen.

TWRA reports said the boat, containing the passengers, was seen going through the Pickwick Dam on Saturday morning around 8:30.

The group was in Hardin County for a high school fishing tournament at the time of their disappearance.