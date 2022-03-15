Recovery From Tornado Damage Continues in Cayce Community

Recovery in the Cayce community of Fulton County continues, following the devastating tornado in December.

The community took a direct hit from the F-4 tornado, which claimed one life, and destroyed several homes, a newly built business and the fire department.

Judge-Executive Jim Martin told Thunderbolt News that clean-up of the storm debris was the key to recovery.(AUDIO)

Judge-Executive Martin said he is pleased with the progress in the three months following the storm.(AUDIO)

The Judge-Executive said inflation, and skilled labor shortages, were an issue facing a swift rebuilding recovery.(AUDIO)