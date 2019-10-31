The South Fulton Red Devils will try to end their season on a winning note Friday night.

Coach Eric Knott’s team was eliminated from playoff contention, with their 34-30 loss last week at home against West Carroll.

The Red Devils will travel to Gleason this week, and coach Knott hopes to even their record for the year.

Kickoff in Gleason will start at 7:00.

In Hickman, the Fulton County Pilots will hold Senior Night ceremonies as they play host to Murray High.

The (6-3) Pilots will have five players being honored, including current Class-A state rushing and touchdown leader Caleb Kimble.

Coach James Bridges said the Tigers are a good football team, but are currently facing injury problems.

Senior Night ceremonies at Sanger Field will start at 6:30, with kickoff at 7:00.