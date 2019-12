The South Fulton Lady Red Devils will be looking for their second win of the season when they tip off with Dresden tomorrow night.

Head Coach Curt Lee told Thunderbolt Radio that there was a reason for the tough schedule before region play began this week.

Coach Lee said he’s switched from his usual man-defense into more of a zone look this season.

The Lady Red Devils will tip off with the Lady Lions in Dresden at 6:00 tomorrow night with the broadcast set to go live at 5:40 on Mix 101.3.