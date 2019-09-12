The South Fulton Red Devils now find themselves (1-2) on the season after their 50-28 loss to Greenfield in the Region 7-A opener on Friday.

Head Coach Eric Knott told Thunderbolt Radio that his team makes too many minor mistakes that have collectively led to two games in the loss column.

When asked about Greenfield’s play, Coach Knott complimented the Yellowjackets and their Head Coach Don Pitt.

Now looking at a non-region match-up, South Fulton will travel across the border to Fulton City. Coach Knott understands both teams are not off to the starts that they set out for, but this game could be a big step in the right direction.

The Red Devils will kick off with the Bulldogs in Fulton Friday night at 7:00.