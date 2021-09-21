Redistricting Plans to be Discussed for Second Time in Obion County

The Obion County Redistricting Committee will meet for a second time after discussion was held on Monday.

The group of seven county commissioners, and election administrator Leigh Schlager, met at the County Mayor’s Office on Monday, to discuss the districts of three, five and seven.

County Technical Assistance Service representative Mike Galey was on hand at the meeting, to assist in balancing the districts due to the latest 10 year Census numbers.(AUDIO)

With elections next year, Galey said Obion County needs to have the issue resolved at an earlier time frame.(AUDIO)

After meeting for about 45 minutes on Monday, the committee will continue to discuss the population shift on Tuesday morning.