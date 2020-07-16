Union City High School girls basketball coach Chuck Reedy has resigned from his position.

Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Reedy spent two seasons as the Lady Tornadoes head coach, after serving seven years as an assistant in the program.

He will remain as the Maintenance Supervisor and Director of Transportation in the Union City School System.

Assistant coach Paige McMillan has been named the interim head coach and will oversee day-to-day operations until a permanent head coach is named.

Reedy led the girls team to regional tournament berths in both seasons, and compiled a (33-30) record during that time.

Following a team meeting Thursday morning, Reedy said the program was in good shape and was headed in the right direction, but it was in the best interest of the program and personally to step away.

High School Principal Jacob Cross and Athletic Director Shane Sisco will begin the search for Reedy’s replacement immediately.