A historian on Reelfoot Lake will be the speaker tomorrow morning for the November meeting of the Jackson Purchase Historical Society.

David Hayes is a Senior Judge on the Tennessee State Court of Criminal Appeals and a life-long student of the history of the Reelfoot Lake area, and has authored a book on the subject.

The meeting will be at 10:30 at Reelfoot Lake State Park Visitor Center’s Ellington Auditorium. The meeting is free and open to the public.

Following a lunch break, at 1:30 there will be a 90-minute boat tour of the lake, weather and conditions permitting.

The Jackson Purchase Historical Society is celebrating its 60th year of service to the region. Membership is open to anyone interested in the history of the Purchase region.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...