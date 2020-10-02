One of the largest attended events in the local area will begin today on the banks of Reelfoot Lake.

The 49th annual Reelfoot Lake Arts and Crafts Festival will take place thru Sunday, attracting vendors and visitors from several states.

Katrina Greer, the administrative assistant of the Reelfoot Lake Tourism Council, said the annual show has a huge impact on the local economy. (AUDIO)

Past festivals have drawn three day crowds of over 40,000 people to Tiptonville and the surrounding area.

The festival will take place from 9:00 until 5:00 today and Saturday, and from 9:00 until 4:00 on Sunday.

Festival organizers are encouraging attendees to wear a mask and to keep safe distances from others.