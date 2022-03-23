Reelfoot Lake Selected as “Bill Dance Signature Lake” in Tennessee

Local government and community leaders were on hand Tuesday morning in Samburg to hear exciting news for Reelfoot Lake.

Dennis Tumlin, the Chief Customer Officer for the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, announced that Reelfoot Lake has been selected as a “Bill Dance Signature Lake”.

The 81 year old Dance is a legendary Hall of Fame bass fisherman from Tennessee, who is known for always wearing a Tennessee Volunteers cap.

Reelfoot will now join 17 other large and small reservoirs across the state, who will receive a portion of approximately $15.5 million dollars.

Following the meeting,Tumlin told Thunderbolt News about the benefits of the designation.(AUDIO)

Tumlin said the promotion of Dance will be a great draw for outdoorsmen, while provide benefits for local businesses.(AUDIO)

Tumlin said the state is already moving forward with infrastructure for each selected site.(AUDIO)

Photos from the Samburg meeting have been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.