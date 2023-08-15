August 15, 2023
Reese Erin Barker, 16, Humboldt

Funeral services for 16-year-old Reese Erin Barker, of Humboldt, will be Thursday at 1:00 at First Baptist Church in Martin, where she was a member.

Reese is the daughter of David and Heather Barker and was a junior at Crockett County High School where she was a member of the Lady Cavaliers Softball team and a manager for the football team.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 4:00 until 8:00 at Crockett County High School and Thursday from 11:00 until service time at First Baptist Church in Martin.

Burial will be in the Sunset Cemetery in Dresden.

Ronk Funeral Home in Alamo is in charge of arrangements.

