Union City police were called to investigate a stolen refrigerated trailer from Mt. Zion Road.

Reports said officers were dispatched to Three Sisters Transport on East Church Street, where Greg Moore said the trailer was taken sometime within the past few weeks.

Moore told officers he had talked with all of the drivers, and none had the trailer that was missing.

Police reports said the value of the trailer was estimated at $18,000.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...