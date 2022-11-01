Reggie Watkins Trio to perform Thursday night at UT Martin

The UT Martin Department of Music welcomes the Reggie Watkins Trio Thursday night as part of the Ed Sargent Guest Artist series.

The trio features Reggie Watkins playing the trombone and piano, David Throckmorton on drums, and Ava Lintz playing bass.

The performance is at 7:30 in the Harriet Fulton Theatre in the Fine Arts Building. Admission is free.

Watkins, a longtime Pittsburgh resident, is a trombonist, arranger, pianist, and composer. He has released three albums under his own name and participated in countless other musical recordings and live projects. He served as musical director, trombonist, and vocalist for the late jazz trumpet player, Maynard Ferguson, and has also toured with singer-songwriter Jason Mraz, Postmodern Jukebox, and the Temptations.

Throckmorton, known as “Throck”, gained national recognition for his command of the drums through touring with the Maynard Ferguson band. He has performed and recorded with artists such as Mike Stern, John McLaughlin, Dianne Schur, Michael Feinstein, Chris Potter, and Billy Sheehan. “Throck” is also a band leader for his own quartet and is touring and recording with DTC organ trio Dan Wilson and Cliff Barnes.

Lintz, of Morgantown, West Virginia, grew up in a family of musicians. She attended Duquesne University where she earned a bachelor’s degree of music performance and Carnegie Mellon University where she earned her master’s degree. Currently, Lintz has a diverse career in Pittsburg where she leads her own jazz groups and performs with drummer Roger Humphries, the Boilermaker Jazz band, and the Reggie Watkins Trio.

The guest artist series is named for UT Martin alum Ed Sargent, of Bolivar.

Sargent is a Grammy-nominated producer, also tour managing musical acts extensively in the US and Canada along with 38 countries around the globe. He currently serves as Tour Coordinator for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame icon Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. Prior to the Blackhearts, Ed spent 25 years as tour manager and director of operations for the late jazz trumpet player Maynard Ferguson and his orchestra.

Sargent’s musical career is directly linked to his time with the UT Martin jazz and concert band while he was a student and artist liaison.

“The impact of bringing musicians of this caliber to campus isn’t just about the performance event, which will no doubt be a fantastic, memorable experience,” said Dr. Kurt Gorman, professor of music, trumpet, and jazz. “It’s also a great source of inspiration for students embarking on careers as teachers and performers to envision what they might one day be able to do themselves.”