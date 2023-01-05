Region 1 to Receive K-9 Unit from Fish and Wildlife

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources recently welcomed new additions to its Law Enforcement Division to assist conservation officers.

Three sibling Labrador Retrievers have joined the division as its new K-9 service dogs.

Fish and Wildlife Colonel Eric Gibson, who is the director of the Law Enforcement Division, said they wanted dogs that would be approachable, while also aiding officers in their duties.

Plans call for Region 1 in Western Kentucky, Region 2 in South Central Kentucky and Region 5 in Eastern Kentucky, to receive the services of the K-9 Units and their handlers.

Labrador Retrievers are a popular choice for law enforcement agencies across the country, due to their traits of being easy-going, intelligent, easily trained, eager to learn, and powerful swimmers, even in cold water.