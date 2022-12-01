Region 6 Football Accolades for the Past Season

Region 6 football accolades were handed down to several local players for their play this past season.

The “Coach of the Year” honor went to McKenzie’s Wade Comer, with the “Most Valuable Player” going to McKenzie’s Jackson Cassidy.

Those recognized from the South Fulton Red Devils included Brady McFarland, Conner Allen, Will Clapper, Luke Morris and Dallas Whitehead.

Recognized for the Gleason Bulldogs was Blake Inman, Aaron Lawson, Layne Fowler, and Drake Lovell.

Dresden had seven players recognized for their season play, which included Deangelo Lambert, Will Kibbler, Raymond Johnson, Nick Turnbow, Tristin Jett, Milo Pfluegaer and Cameron Schlicht.