The top players in local regional football have been announced for their efforts on the field this past season.

Region-7A Superlatives this year included the “Coach of the Year” honors to Don Pitt at Greenfield.

Best Defensive Lineman went to Rodshun Cheirs at Lake County, with the Best Offensive Lineman going to Nick Blankenship and Jessee Mounts at West Carroll.

The Best Defensive Player was awarded to Kiah Reynolds at Greenfield, and the Special Teams Player of the Year was Mark Maddox of Dresden.

The Most Valuable Player of Region-7A this season was Xander Moon at West Carroll.

In Region 7-2A, the Coach of the Year was Shane Jacobs at Trenton Peabody.

The Best Offensive Player was Wes Tilghman at Union City, with the Best Defensive Player going to London Burkett at Peabody.

The Best Lineman of Region 7-2A was Neil Brown of Union City, with Peabody’s Isaiah Hicks named the Kicker of the Year.

The Most Valuable Player went to Peabody’s Class-2A Mr. Football Khalik Ganaway.