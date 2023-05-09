Region 7A Girls Tennis Championship Moved to Wednesday at Union City

Union City’s Region 7A girls’ championship tennis match, which was initially scheduled for Thursday, has been moved to Wednesday due to a rainy forecast for later in the week.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the Lady Tornadoes (11-7) will host South Gibson County (14-8) at 4:00, with a berth in the sectionals at stake.

Should Union City win, the Twister girls would be at home again for the sectionals on May 18th against the winner of the Chester County-Millington Region 8A championship match.

Union City is a three-time state runner-up, and is looking to qualify for the state tournament for the ninth time in program history.