The region tournaments in high school basketball are beginning to uncover who will be playing Saturday night for a chance at a trip to the Boro.

Monday night in 7-AA Girls’ Semifinals, Westview will play Jackson South Side before Dyersburg takes the floor with Crockett County. Both games are being played at Lexington High School, and both will air on Mix 101.3 beginning at 5:40.

In 7-A boys on Monday, Peabody will play Madison while Union City plays Humboldt. The winners will play each other Thursday night at 7:00 for the championship in Region 7-A.

In 7-A girls on Tuesday night, the Greenfield Lady Yellowjackets will play the Gibson County Lady Pioneers for the championship. Both teams will play Saturday night for a trip to Murfreesboro, but the winner Tuesday will be hosting while the loser travels to Memphis.

Tournament Matchups:

7-A Boys Semifinals Monday night @ Gibson County HS

6:00 – Peabody vs. Madison

7:30 – Union City vs. Humboldt

7-A Girls Championship Tuesday night @ Gibson County HS

7:00 – Greenfield vs. Gibson County

7-AA Girls Semifinals Monday @ Lexington HS

6:00 – Westview vs. South Side

7:30 – Crockett County vs. Dyersburg

7-AA Boys Semifinals Tuesday @ Lexington HS

6:00 – South Side vs. Dyersburg

7:30 – South Gibson vs. North Side

6-A Girls Semifinals Monday Night @ Wayne County

6:00 – McKenzie vs. Loretto

7:30 – Huntingdon vs. Summertown

6-A Boys Semifinals Tuesday Night @ Wayne County

6:00 – Bruceton vs. Loretto

7:30 – McKenzie vs. West Carroll