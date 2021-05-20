Regional Championship Scores and Sub-State Destinations

In the Region 7A baseball championship on Wednesday, Lake County defeated South Fulton 7-6.

On Friday, Lake County will now host Memphis Academy of Health Sciences, while South Fulton will travel to play Memphis Middle College.

In the Region 7-2A baseball championship, South Gibson beat Westview 6-5.

On Friday in Sub-State play, Covington is at South Gibson and Westview travels to Ripley.

You can hear the Westview at Ripley game on Mix 101.3 WCMT starting at 5:40.

In the Region 7A softball championship, Union City shut out Halls 2-0.

On Friday, Memphis Middle College will be at Union City, with Halls playing at Memphis Douglas.

You can hear the Memphis Middle College and Union City game on 105.7 WQAK “The Quake” starting at 4:40.

In Region 7-3A, Dyer County beat Hardin County 6-2.

Dyer County will now host Houston in Sub-State play on Friday.