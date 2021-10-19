Registered sex offender arrested after living in a tent on UTM campus property

Officers with the UT Martin Department of Public Safety arrested a man last week camping on UTM campus property near the Brian Brown Greenway Walking Trail.

Thirty-nine-year-old Thomas Van Mierlo, who has no address, told campus police that he was on probation, was a registered sex offender, and that he’d been camping at the location for two weeks.

He also told officers that he has to wear an ankle monitor for the rest of his life.

Van Mierlo said he was not aware he was camping on campus property, and that his probation officer came to his tent a week prior and knew he was living there.

When officers contacted the probation officer, she told officers she spoke with Van Mierlo and told him a week prior to pack up and leave the property immediately.

Van Mierlo is charged with Criminal Trespass and Violation of the Sex Offender Registry. He’s being held in the Weakley County Jail.