A federal grand jury has indicted a West Tennessee registered sex offender for new federal child exploitation charges.

U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Michael Dunavant announced Tuesday that 54-year-old Rodney Allen Patterson, who’s lived in both Benton and Carroll Counties, was indicted on multiple counts after images and videos of child pornography were found on his phone in February.

Further investigation identified the children depicted, and Patterson’s role in producing the images and videos, which were made between December 2019 and February 2020. The children were all under age twelve and at least one was younger than ten.

Patterson was indicted for multiple counts of Production and Possession of Child Pornography, for which the mandatory minimum sentence for each count is 15 years, and up to 30 years in federal prison.

Because Patterson was required to register as a sex offender due to a prior state conviction at the time the images were produced, he also faces a ten-year sentence consecutive to any sentence imposed on the underlying charges.

Besides the federal charges, Patterson is also facing state criminal charges in Benton County.

Attorney Dunavant tells Thunderbolt Radio News about the work his office is doing in fighting child exploitation.

(AUDIO)

Attorney Dunavants says criminal investigations through his office have not taken a break during COVID-19.

(AUDIO)