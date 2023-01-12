Registration Now Underway for Obion County’s “Citizens Sheriff’s Academy”

The Obion County Sheriff’s Office has announced plans for their annual Citizens Sheriff’s Academy.

This years course will begin on February 9th at 6:00, and will continue every Thursday for eight weeks.

During the Sheriff’s Academy, participants will learn about various aspects of law enforcement, the jail and the court system.

The course is free to those who participate, with the deadline to register set for January 31st.

Those who are interested in the Obion County Citizens Sheriff’s Academy, can get an application at the Sheriff’s Office or on their Facebook page.