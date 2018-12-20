The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has reported that three more deer have now checked positive for Chronic Wasting Disease.

The TWRA first reported that ten deer in Fayette and Hardeman counties had tested positive with the disease, with all three of the new cases also coming in those counties.

Chronic Wasting Disease is a progressive disease that leads to weight loss in the animal, and always leads to death.

Due to the discovery of the disease, and concern for possible spreading, the Fish and Wildlife Commission called a special meeting on Thursday and implemented regulatory changes in the affected counties, plus NcNairy County.

The changes now include a new deer season, with archery, muzzleloader and gun deer season established for January 7th thru the 31st, with the bag limit to be one antlered deer and unlimited for antlerless deer.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...