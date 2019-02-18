A large crowd of well wishers were on hand Monday for a dedication ceremony at Baptist Memorial Hospital of Union City.

The ceremony highlighted a new and expanded location for heart patient therapy.

Head Nurse Nikki Callins spoke with Thunderbolt News about the offered program at the facility.

Those who are involved in the program may have experienced issues such as open heart surgery, stints or congestive heart failure.

Ms. Callins said the provided exercise and education is very beneficial to both the patient and the hospital.

A plaque was also dedicated in honor of the volunteers of the BMH UC Auxiliary, for their work in providing new exercise equipment.