Obion County Commission members have agreed to a new contract with the Department of Human Services.

Board members heard from County Mayor Benny McGuire this week, pertaining to the Rehabilitation Center on North Morgan Street, behind the former Vanity Fair location.

With the building ownership split 50-percent with the City of Union City, Mayor McGuire said all required maintenance costs will be shared evenly.

McGuire said the building has been appraised at $466,000 and may possibly be sold following the current five year agreement.

