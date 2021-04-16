Religious Freedom Bill Passes in Tennessee House

77th District State Representative Rusty Grills had his religious freedom bill passed in the Tennessee legislature this week.

The Newbern Republican guided the passage of the bill, which protects the First Amendment rights of residents to hold religious services during a state of emergency.

The bill passed on a 70-to-18 vote in the House chamber.

House Bill 1137 prohibits the state, or a public official, from restricting worship services during an emergency such as a pandemic or natural disaster.

Grills legislation also restricts county health officers from closing, or limiting, the operations of a church or religious organization.

Grills said the First Amendment guarantees the right of all citizens to freely practice their religion, and to peacefully assemble at their chosen house of worship.

With the passage, Grills said the legislation ensures government does not infringe on those rights in Tennessee.