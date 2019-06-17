The remains of a World War II Kentucky sailor have now been identified and accounted for.

Governor Matt Bevin announced the sacrifice of 19 year old Navy Seaman 1st Class Millard Burk, Jr., of Pikeville, who died during the attack on Pearl Harbor in December of 1941.

Burk was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was attacked by Japanese aircraft and torpedo, which caused it to capsize.

The attack on the ship resulted in the deaths of 429 crewmen, including Burk.

In June of 2015, Pearl Harbor remains buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, were exhumed for scientific study.

Using DNA, along with dental and other analysis, Burk’s identity was confirmed.

Burk will now officially be buried on July 19th at the Honolulu cemetery.

Governor Bevin will order flags lowered to half-staff in Kentucky on that day in honor of Seaman Burk.