The remains found Friday night in East Tennessee have been positively identified as those of 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell.

The remains were found on property belonging to a relative of the little girl’s mother, 18-year-old Megan Boswell.

An Amber Alert was issued for Evelyn in February, but she hasn’t been seen since at least December.

Meanwhile, Megan Boswell is being held in jail on a $150,000 dollar bond on a charge of filing a false report after authorities say she gave inaccurate and conflicting statements.

TBI spokesperson Leslie Earhart says the investigation into Evelyn Boswell’s death is ongoing.