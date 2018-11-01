The remains of a Memphis soldier killed in World War II are returning back to Tennessee on Saturday.

Army Air Force Second Lieutenant Martin O’Callaghan, Jr., who was killed during a mission as a P-38 Lightning aircraft pilot in Maribor,Yugoslavia, now known as Slovenia.

He was 22 years old at the time, and serving with the 96th Fighter Squadron when his plane was struck by anti-aircraft fire on February 15, 1945.

Reports said DNA analysis was able to identify O’Callaghan in April of this year, and his remains will be delivered at Memphis International Airport on Saturday afternoon.

A Memorial Service will be held at the West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Memphis on Monday morning.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...