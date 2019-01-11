The remains of a Union City man killed in the Vietnam War in 1968 have now been identified.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency reported that the remains of Richard “Tito” Lannom were accounted for on September 25th of 2018.

The 27 year old Lannom was killed in an airplane crash, while serving as a flight officer assigned to Attack Squadron Thirty Five, USS Enterprise.

Reports said Lannom and his unnamed pilot were on a night strike mission in Haiphong in North Vietnam.

A search and rescue mission was conducted after the plane did not rendezvous with the Naval carrier, but no evidence could be found.

Lannom’s name was recorded on the National Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington DC, and the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Lannon was born on January 24th of 1941, and was listed as a Lieutenant in the Navy.

He was a 1959 graduate of Union City High School, and played on the basketball and football team.