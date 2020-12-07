Today is Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, in observance of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii on December 7th of 1941.

The Sunday morning surprise attack by the Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service killed 2,403 servicemen and citizens of the United States, injured 1,178 others, and sank four U.S. Navy battleships.

The attacks also damaged four additional battleships, and destroyed 188 military aircraft.

The USS Arizona lost 1,177 crew members that day, with the USS Oklahoma losing 429 members and the USS Utah lost 58 crew members.

Canada declared war on Japan only hours after the Hawaii attack, with the United States declaring war on Japan the following day in a speech from President Franklin Roosevelt calling the bombing “a date that will live in infamy”.