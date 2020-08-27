The Ken-Tenn area is expected to see the affects of Hurricane Laura starting late tonight into early Friday.

The once strong hurricane will weaken into a tropical depression over land, but will still cause issues as it moves north and east.

Rick Shanklin, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the Paducah National Weather Service, gave Thunderbolt News some information on the approaching system.

Shanklin said rainfall amounts could be heavy as the storm front passes the region.

Shanklin was also asked about the possibility of damaging winds with the tropical system.

Forecasts also indicate the storm system will leave the area by Saturday morning.