A historic hiring move was made at the Obion County Sheriff’s Office last week.

Sheriff Karl Jackson announced that School Resource Officer Jonathan Rena would be promoted as a Patrol Sergeant.

With the move, Rena made history by becoming the first Hispanic to serve as a Sergeant with the Sheriff’s Office.

Following the announcement, Rena expressed his thoughts about breaking the barrier.(AUDIO)

As a two-year member of the Sheriff’s Office, Rena was also part of another first, when he was selected in the initial group of School Resource Officers.

He said leaving that post at Obion County Central was not easy.(AUDIO)

Rena started his career in 2011, and said his work in Martin, Union City and time as a deputy, has prepared him for the new position.(AUDIO)

Rena is a 2008 graduate of Obion County Central High School.

He and his wife, Jessica, are the parents of two young children.