Renovation Continues at Obion County Courthouse Satellite Office

Work continues on the satellite location for the Obion County Clerks office.

County Clerk Crystal Crain told Thunderbolt News about the renovation project at the First Street location.(AUDIO)

Ms. Crain said an issue caused by the work, has been the closure of the drive-thru service.(AUDIO)

Once the work is completed, customers will again be able to use the satellite site for car tag renewals, disabled driver plate renewals, disabled plaque renewals and the payment of property taxes.