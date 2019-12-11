Tennessee 76th District State Representative Andy Holt was presented a state award on Wednesday.

The Tennessee office of the National Federation of Independent Business presented the Dresden Republican with the “Guardian of Small Business” award in Union City.

The award is the highest honor bestowed by the organization on legislators in recognition of their support for small business.

Representative Holt was chosen for the award by the Tennessee Leadership Council, who serve as an advisory board of the National Federation of Independent Business.

State Director Jim Brown said Holt has been a champion for the small business community on key tax, labor and regulatory reforms.