Tennessee U.S. Congressman David Kustoff has asked President Trump to approve disaster relief for several state counties.

Congressman Kustoff sent a letter to the President urging quick approval for Governor Bill Lee’s major disaster declaration to help 58 counties impacted by flooding and severe weather.

Kustoff’s letter said thousands of Tennesseans have been impacted by the weather in February and March, which caused damage to farms, businesses and homes.

Governor Lee made the disaster declaration to assist counties that includes Obion, Lake, Weakley, Gibson and Dyer.